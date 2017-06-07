Fareham council propose 35 new allotment plots for Stubbington

MORE than half a recreation ground could become allotments under new proposals.

Fareham Borough Council is consulting on plans that would see 35 allotment plots provided on Stroud Green in Stubbington.

There are already 50 occupied plots on the site, but with 77 residents on the allotment waiting list from the area, the council is proposing to put the additional 35 on the recreation ground’s open space.

The council held a consultation event at the site yesterday.

Councillor Tiffany Harper, executive member for Streetscene on the council, said: ‘The new allotments would allow more local residents to enjoy the benefits of allotment gardening.

‘Before we proceed with these proposals, we would like to hear what residents think.’

Chris Wood, ward councillor for Stubbington, said he ‘remained on the fence’ about the proposals but added that residents should respond to the consultation.

He said: ‘I encourage all local residents to view the proposals and comment accordingly so that we can make an informed decision.’

To have your say in the consultation, complete a survey online at fareham.gov.uk/consultations.

Responses need to be in by June 19.