FIREFIGHTERS tackled a small fire in a refuse lorry at a council depot last night.

Two appliances from Fareham fire station were sent to Fareham Borough Council’s depot in Broadcut to the small fire at around 6.34pm.

It was due to the hydraulics in the electrical system and led to firefighters using three hose reels and four breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

The crew tackled the fire for a short while before standing down at 8.05pm.