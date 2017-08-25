Fareham GP chosen as diabetes champion at charity to improve care of people with the illness

One GP’s commitment to excellence in care has earned him the title of Diabetes UK clinical champion for the south east.

Dr Paul Howden, who is clinical lead in planned care and long-term conditions at Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group, will help to transform care for people living with diabetes in south-east England.

He will join a two-year leadership development programme supported by research charity, Diabetes UK.

The training will focus on identifying areas in need of improvement and pushing for changes to improve the care people receive.

Dr Howden said: ‘I’m excited about my new role as a Diabetes UK clinical champion and I’m looking forward to further improving the care available to patients with diabetes.

‘I’ll be able to address this through a combination of better support to GP practice teams and more importantly, through ensuring greater involvement of our patients in personalised care, planning and self-management of their diabetes.’

Dr Howden becomes one of 20 UK healthcare professionals to be appointed as one of the charity’s clinical champions this year.

The award-winning champions programme was launched by Diabetes UK in 2014, in partnership with Novo Nordisk, and currently has 65 champions across the UK.

Jill Steaton, regional manager for Diabetes UK in the south east, said: ‘Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest-growing health crisis of our time, affecting more people than any other serious health condition in the UK.

‘Champions like Paul play a critical role in improving the services people with diabetes receive, and contribute massively to our vision of creating a world where diabetes can do no harm.’