Fareham MP hosting apprenticeship event

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes is urging people to attend her apprenticeships fair.

The fair is open to all ages and will be attended by many local and national businesses and organisations.

There will also be a Careers Hub at this year’s Fair, with workshops on CV preparation, mock interviews, presentation and enterprise and digital skills.

On the event, Miss Fernandes said: ‘Education and training are absolutely crucial to unlocking opportunities and achieving the satisfaction of a fulfilling job. With unemployment falling over the last few years there are more people in work than ever.’

The event will take place at Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on January 27 between 10am and 3pm.