Fareham MP to lead Tory group of Brexiteers

FAREHAM’S MP is set to take the reins as the chairman of an influential Brexit-backing group.

Tory Suella Fernandes will now lead the European Research Group.

The Tory group is made up of ‘hard’ Brexiteers who hold the government to account over leaving the EU and pushing for it continue the current position – for the UK to leave the single market, customs union and jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Miss Fernandes, 37, was named in the role after her predecessor Steve Baker took a ministerial role in the government’s Brexit department.

She said: ‘It is an honour to follow Steve as Chair of the ESG. The next two years will be crucial in the transition of the UK into a fully sovereign trading nation. I do not believe in a hard or soft Brexit, rather I am passionate about a pro-business, jobs-led Brexit which will increase our country’s prosperity. I wish to ensure that ESG plays its part in supporting Theresa May.’