Fareham MP urges public to ask part in education reform

AN MP is urging members of the public to take part in a consultation on the future of school funding.

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes is backing the government-proposed reform, which would have a basic per-pupil amount as its main building block and increase in value as the pupil progresses.

The new National Funding Formula will be altogether fairer and more efficient Suella Fernandes

The new system will protect resources for pupils from disadvantaged families, with £3bn in funding targeted for those who are in most need.

Miss Fernandes said: ‘The current postcode lottery in school funding is outdated and unfair, putting some pupils at a disadvantage.

‘Under the old system we have seen funding being distributed in a way that does not reflect the needs of the pupils – this cannot be allowed to continue.

‘The new National Funding Formula will be altogether fairer and more efficient – ensuring funding goes straight to schools in a simple and transparent way.

‘Fundamentally this is about supporting opportunity for all pupils. I would urge people to take part.’