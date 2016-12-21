Fareham pre-school puts on delightful nativity

PARENTS were enchanted as a pre-school put on its annual nativity performance.

Pupils at Trinity pre-school in Kings Road, Fareham put on a ‘fantastic performance’ as they performed songs in different language and re-enacted the classic festive tale.

Flynn Harrison, four, and Rose Roberts, three, as Joseph and Mary. Picture: Sarah Standing (161697-8944)

A total of 32 children were involved in the performance which took place last week to a big audience.

Patricia Gogos, the pre-school’s manager said: ‘It was an absolutely fantastic performance and the pupils have all done themselves really proud.

‘It was pretty unique, as we performed the nativity in different languages with the pupils singing Jingle Bells in Portuguese!

‘It was lovely to see many of the pupils get stuck in and they were also so professional.’