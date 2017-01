SCHOOLS are set to pit their wits against one another in a debating competition next week at Fareham College.

Two Year 8 pupils from schools across the borough of Fareham will take part in the event that’s being held by Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, on Friday, February 3.

Schools and the competitors’ parents are invited along to the event with each team taking part in one 20-minute debate.

The winning team will have an exclusive tour of the Houses of Parliament.