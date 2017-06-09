FAREHAM RESULT: We had a fantastic result, says Suella

SUELLA Fernandes has has been returned as MP for Fareham after winning a huge majority.

The 37-year-old barrister has praised party volunteers for campaigning on the doorstep - helping secure her second election.

Speaking after securing a 21,555 majority, Ms Fernandes said: ‘It’s the honour of my life.’

Labour’s Matthew Randall, 22, came second with 14,360 votes.

He said: ‘It’s been a lot more positive than I thought it was going to- be.

‘We’ve had a fantastic response.’

Lib Dem Matthew Winnington won 3,896 votes, coming third.

Minority party candidates, Miles Grindey for the Greens and Tony Blewett for Ukip, secured 1,302 and 1,541 respectively.

In 2015 22-year-old student Mr Grindey won 2,129 votes while the then-Ukip candidate Malcolm Jones won 8,427.