Fareham’s Henry Cort college to launch comedy nights on Friday

A SCHOOL is set to launch the first of its comedy nights this Friday in a bid to tackle pending education cuts.

Henry Cort Community College in Fareham will host its adults-only opening night as it steps up plans to bring in more funds from making use of the school facilities.

Guests will also be able to drink alcohol on the premises after the school’s licence was amended by Fareham Borough Council in May. Tickets for the event are at £10 each and can be purchased from reception or at henrycort.hants.sch.uk/community/events. Doors open from 6.30pm.