Fareham school could get new canopy

Have your say

PLANS have been submitted to install a new canopy to a primary school to provide pupils with shelter from the rain.

Hampshire County Council has revealed the proposals to provide a new cover to the back of the main Harrison Primary School building in Harrison Road, Fareham.

The local authority believes the proposed canopy would enhance the outside play area, allowing usage in all areas.

It is freestanding and would be constructed from a timber frame in light oak with UPVC guttering and downpipes in white.

The roof panels would be 16mm thick structured opal poly carbonate with high UV protection. A decision will be made later this year.