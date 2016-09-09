Fareham store ‘sold alcohol out of the back door to drunks’

A CONVENIENCE store has lost its alcohol licence after being caught selling to drunk people from the back door.

Oasis in West Street, Fareham, had its premises licence revoked after a meeting of Fareham Borough Council’s licensing panel.

It simply begs belief that this sort of thing was happening in West Street. Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council

An investigation by police found that the identity of staff on the premises was unknown to the authorities, that stolen goods were being sold from the premises and The News understands that alcohol was sold out of the back door to intoxicated customers.

The store closed on Wednesday and yesterday was still not open.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said: ‘It simply beggars belief that this sort of thing was happening in West Street. Clearly this was adding to the drinking culture of the street and I am pleased that the panel decided to stamp it out.’

The investigation found that there was no designated premises supervisor on site for long periods and that one of the staff members, now missing, had supplied stolen goods to customers during his time in the store and may have wiped evidence of this from the shop’s CCTV.

Councillor Trevor Cartwright, who chaired the meeting of the panel said: ‘I was generally appalled about what I heard about the store.

‘It showed how poorly run it was.’

Police had been investigating the premises since March this year.

Councillor Pamela Bryant, who represents Fareham North said: ‘It is very worrying that this kind of activity was happening in Fareham.

‘I am very pleased about the decision as this behaviour is not fitting for Fareham at all.’

Inspector Kevin Cuffe said: ‘We applied to have the licence revoked due to a number of issues related to how the premises is run.

‘This sends a clear message to all licensed premises that they have a responsibility to the local community.’

The owners did not answer when contacted by The News for comment.