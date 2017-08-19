Find out what’s being built where with our planning round up

Here’s the latest planning application’s where you live...
PORTSMOUTH
St Thomas: Retrospective application for the installation of air supply and extract plant at roof level (after removal of existing) with associated screening at the Still & West, 2 Bath Square; Full, Smith & Turner PLC.
Copnor: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 95 Lynhurst Road; Derek Treagus Associates.
St Jude: Formation of vehicular hardstanding and installation of dropped kerb at 23 Shaftesbury Road; Thomas Duff.
Fratton: Change of use from purposes falling within C3 (dwelling house) to purposes falling with Class C4 (houses in multiple occupation) at 151 Shearer Road; Ms Tina Mayhead.
FAREHAM
Fareham North-West: End of terrace three bedroom new build house at 88 Privett Road; Mr White.
Park Gate: Single-storey rear extension at 2 Norwich Close; Ms Culley.
Sarisbury: Single-storey rear extension below a pitched roof to provide additional living space at Zuleika, 20 Berber Close; Mr and Mrs Graham.
GOSPORT
Privett: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 21 Lester Road; Mr & Mrs Paffett.
Lee West: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension at 17 Grove Road; Mr Nigel Stabb.
Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension at 51 Palmerston Way; Mr & Mrs Cottrell.
Bridgemary North: Creation of a new vehicular access route on to Wych Lane from 363 Fareham Road; Mr Rory Hodgeson.
Peel Common: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 3 Cavanna Close; Mrs Thelma Reynolds.
HAVANT
Hayling East: Construction of a two-storey four-bedroom detached house with provision of access for three parking spaces, refuse/recycling storage, garden boundaries, landscaping and cycle storage facilities at 59 Restawyle Avenue; Mr & Mrs Chris & Christina Warne.
St Faith’s: Proposed first-floor extension above an existing garage at 3 Camelia Close; Mr & Mrs Howard.
Emsworth: Installation of electric sliding vehicular and manually-operated pedestrian entrance gates at 9 Park Crescent; Mrs Lovell.
