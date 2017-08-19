Find out what’s being built where with our planning round up

Have your say

Here’s the latest planning application’s where you live...

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Retrospective application for the installation of air supply and extract plant at roof level (after removal of existing) with associated screening at the Still & West, 2 Bath Square; Full, Smith & Turner PLC.

Copnor: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 95 Lynhurst Road; Derek Treagus Associates.

St Jude: Formation of vehicular hardstanding and installation of dropped kerb at 23 Shaftesbury Road; Thomas Duff.

Fratton: Change of use from purposes falling within C3 (dwelling house) to purposes falling with Class C4 (houses in multiple occupation) at 151 Shearer Road; Ms Tina Mayhead.

FAREHAM

Fareham North-West: End of terrace three bedroom new build house at 88 Privett Road; Mr White.

Park Gate: Single-storey rear extension at 2 Norwich Close; Ms Culley.

Sarisbury: Single-storey rear extension below a pitched roof to provide additional living space at Zuleika, 20 Berber Close; Mr and Mrs Graham.

GOSPORT

Privett: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 21 Lester Road; Mr & Mrs Paffett.

Lee West: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension at 17 Grove Road; Mr Nigel Stabb.

Alverstoke: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension at 51 Palmerston Way; Mr & Mrs Cottrell.

Bridgemary North: Creation of a new vehicular access route on to Wych Lane from 363 Fareham Road; Mr Rory Hodgeson.

Peel Common: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 3 Cavanna Close; Mrs Thelma Reynolds.

HAVANT

Hayling East: Construction of a two-storey four-bedroom detached house with provision of access for three parking spaces, refuse/recycling storage, garden boundaries, landscaping and cycle storage facilities at 59 Restawyle Avenue; Mr & Mrs Chris & Christina Warne.

St Faith’s: Proposed first-floor extension above an existing garage at 3 Camelia Close; Mr & Mrs Howard.

Emsworth: Installation of electric sliding vehicular and manually-operated pedestrian entrance gates at 9 Park Crescent; Mrs Lovell.