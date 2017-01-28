Firefighers rush to save horse in dramatic rescue from River Meon

MORE than a dozen firefighters were involved in the dramatic rescue of a horse from a river.

Crews rushed to Fishers Hill in Titchfield at 8.32am yesterday after witnesses reported seeing a horse in some distress in the River Meon.

The horse safe and well after the rescue

After attempts to coax the horse from the 3ft deep river failed, members of the public attempted to pull the animal using a rope, but it was proving too resistant.

A specialist vet then sedated the animal, allowing a team of around 15 firefighters to pull the horse from the river.

The horse was then returned safely to its owner and is said to be in ‘fine condition’ following the dramatic incident.

Mark Woods, station manager for resilience at Fareham fire station, said: ‘The horse is fine and is being well looked-after.’

Three fire crews from across Fareham, Cosham and Hightown, in addition to two specialist teams from Brockenhurst and Lyndhurst, went to the incident.

The access to Fishers Hill from Mill Lane was closed off until after midday to allow the appliances and firefighters to get to the scene

Mr Woods said: ‘We got the call that a horse was trapped in the river, had been there for some time and was in some distress.

‘Members of the public, who alerted us to the situation, tried to get the horse out with a rope but it was proving very stubborn.

‘We then attempted to get the horse out by putting a head harness on it and trying and walk it out, but the bank was too steep.’

‘In the end, a vet sedated the horse a safe amount before we managed to pull it out through manpower. It was a good team effort.’

He added that the animal had not sustained any injuries, but it was unclear how it had become trapped in the river.

The incident came just hours after a horse caused police to close part of the A27 near Emsworth in a separate incident early yesterday morning.

The animal had bolted from its stable and was spotted on the eastbound carriageway at about midnight.

Officers managed to recover the horse later on.