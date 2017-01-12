Firefighters put out fire at hairdressers in Stubbington

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a fire at a hairdressers today.

The incident took place at Head Masters Hair Design, in Stubbington Green, Stubbington, after a industrial hair dryer caught fire.

Officers were called at 1.44pm and used a hose reel to put out the fire. They left at 2.30pm.

Three appliances were sent from Fareham Fire Station and Gosport Fire Station.

A spokesman for Fareham Fire Station said: ‘Everyone who was in the hairdressers was fine and got out nice and quick. Nobody was injured.’