Firefighters rescue man from car after Southwick crash

A team of colleagues completed a gruelling 11-hour challenge of physical endurance to raise money for charity.

Clare Pimm, Ruth Chaplin, Rania Scott and Sharon Nanson from Titchfield Dental Health crossed over to the Isle of Wight to take part in the Sunrise to Sunset challenge which saw them complete a 44-mile bike ride, trek the Tennyson Trail and canoe 1.5km down the River Medina.

Practice manager Sharon, said: ‘We completed the course in 11 hours exactly and raised a terrific sum for our chosen charity Action Medical Research.’

The team raised £2,200 for the charity that supports families across the UK who are facing the trauma of a premature baby, children affected by a disability or dealing with the challenge of caring for a child with a rare and incurable disease.

Sharon added: ‘We were awarded a prize for the best team spirit too which was fantastic. A true reflection of how we all work together as a team supporting each other. It was a tough course and in the blistering heat, there were times when we had to really dig deep and lift each other to keep going.

‘We may have come 49th out of 49 teams that completed the course but together we are winners.’ Shortly before the event, team member Alishia came down with tonsillitis and Rania stepped in at the last minute.

Sharon added: ‘She hadn’t done any training, nor ridden a bike for more than two years. She had to borrow a bike from another colleague.’

Titchfield Dental Health is always up for a challenge to raise money for charity and last year Clare, Sharon, Nicky and Ruth rode the 100km night bike ride in aid of Women V Cancer charity from Royal Windsor Race Course into central London and back.

To donate please contact Sharon 01489 581158 or email info@titchfielddental.co.uk or visit the sponsorship page action.org.uk/sponsor/titchfielddentalhealth