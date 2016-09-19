Firefighters rescue two-year-old from locked car in Fareham’s Asda

FIREFIGHTERS had a busy night on Friday as they tackled a bedroom fire and rescued a two-year-old from a locked car.

The crew from Fareham Fire Station received a call at 8pm on Friday night from a distressed mother after her two-year-old daughter had been accidentally locked in the car with the keys left in the vehicle in Asda car park in Newgate Lane, Fareham.

The girl was rescued from the car very shortly after the crew arrived, with no damage sustained to the car in the process.

She had been locked in the car for 15 minutes before the firefighters arrived.

The crew were then called to Bridgemary Park in Gosport at 10pm after a moped was set alight.

An appliance was sent to the scene with the fire put out shortly afterwards and police are now investigating the scene as an arson incident.

Finally, the crew attended a bedroom fire in Totland Road, Gosport at around 12.50am on Saturday morning.

Three appliances were sent to the scene after a woman entered her bedroom to find her bedding set alight.

The fire was put out with police set to investigate the incident further as it is now being considered as a suspected arson incident.