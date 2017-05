FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze in Titchfield this evening.

Three appliances from Fareham and Hightown fire station are in attendance at a fire after poly tunnels caught alight at Solent Nurseries in Fontley Road, Titchfield.

The fire service received the call at 8.13pm this evening.

Crews are currently at the scene attempting to dampen down the flames with one service water carrier present.