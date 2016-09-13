Football-playing brothers’ match in mum’s memory

THE loving family of a grandmother who died following a two-year battle with breast cancer have raised hundreds of pounds in her memory.

Aileen Maunder, a mum-of-four from Bedhampton, died aged 62 in May.

Stuart and Andy Maunder with friends at their fundraising football match in memory of their mother

During her final months the family were supported by nurses from Macmillan.

Brothers Stuart and Andy decided to give something back to them by staging a football match at Fareham FC, where Stuart is a player.

Andy, 22, said: ‘Even though mum had been ill for a long time it still hit us really hard when she died.

‘During her illness our family had to change our lives and make sure she had the best care possible.

‘This is where Macmillan came in. They helped support not just my mum but also the family. They came in with food, a hospital bed, a wheelchair. They took so much pressure off our family.

‘My brother and I have always played football competitively. We always say we are better than each other, it’s been a life-long debate. I decided to put it to the test once and for all with a football match.’

Andy, a health club manager, and Stuart, 27, picked an 11-a-side team each and went to battle at Fareham Town FC.

Andy’s team secured a 5-4 win. He said: ‘At the end of the day the result wasn’t important. What was important was the money that we raised.’

So far friends and family have donated more than £900. To make a donation go to virginmoneygiving.com/maunder.