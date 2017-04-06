Former Fareham mayor and alderman John Bryant dies

A FORMER mayor and councillor has died.

John Bryant, a former mayor of Fareham and borough councillor passed away on April 4 at Rowan’s Hospice.

The former councillor represented Fareham North from 1999 until 2016 on Fareham Borough Council, serving as Mayor from 2006 to 2007 and was also a councillor on Hampshire County Council.

His wife, Pam, has been a borough councillor since 1990, representing Fareham North.

During his time on the county council, he served on many committees and was admitted to the roll of Honorary Alderman of the Borough of Fareham last year in recognition and acknowledgement of his eminent services to the council.

Speaking to The News last year after being named an Alderman, he said: ‘I must say it was a great surprise to be asked to accept this prestigious honour.’