Fort Nelson to commemorate D-Day landings

THE ROYAL Armouries at Fort nelson will be commemorating the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, themed gun firings will be taking place.

Codenamed Operation overlord, D-Day was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history.

To commemorate the battle, uniformed detachments from Ubique Right of the Line will conduct live black powder firings of the Second World War self-propelled Sexton on the parade at 11:30am, 2pm and 3pm.

There will be an opportunity for visitors to inspect the guns following the firings, and the uniformed detachments will be available to answer questions about the guns.

For more information visit royalarmouries.org.