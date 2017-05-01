Four current MPs backed for election

FOUR MPs will have the chance to fight to retain their seat in next month’s general election.

Caroline Dinenage, Alan Mak, Suella Fernandes and George Hollingbery were selected over the course of the weekend to stand again for Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Meon Valley respectively on June 8.

Ms Dinenage was elected as the Tory candidate for the Gosport seat back in 2010 and increased her share of the vote in 2015.

Mr Mak and Miss Fernandes were both elected two years ago. Mr Hollingbery was first elected in 2010 and won the 2015 election with a majority of 23,913.

It means that all six Tory MPs for the Portsmouth area have been given the chance to contest their seat including, Penny Mordaunt and Flick Drummond.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘I am really delighted and honoured to have been re-adopted.’

Posting on Twitter Mr Mak: said ‘delighted and honoured to be re-adopted’, while Miss Fernandes tweeted: ‘Thank you Fareham Conservatives for re-adopting. Looking forward to working together.’

Mr Hollingbery said: ‘I feel lucky and proud to have been given the chance by the voters to represent them in parliament for the past seven years.’