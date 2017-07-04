Fresh faces and new plans for Rotary’s leadership

A NEW president has been welcomed at a branch of the Rotary Club.

In his opening speech Bob Marshall laid out his plans for the next year as the head of the Rotary Club of Fareham.

Outgoing president Norman Chapman handed over his chain of office to Bob at a glamorous black tie dinner to mark the changeover of the leadership team.

Bob intends to continue the organisation’s outstanding charity work, which includes fundraising for community and international good causes.

On his charity choice for the year he said: ‘We were all truly inspired by Tom Yendell of Flat Spaces holiday bungalow at Ropley, near Alton, with their amazing holidays for those less-able, their families and carers.

‘It is purpose-built, luxurious and spacious and those that have used it speak so highly of all that it offers.

‘We presented £1,500 to the charity in the previous presidential year, and we will continue to give them our support during my year.’

Outgoing president Norman thanked everyone for their support and said it had been a pleasure working alongside Rotarians in the club to achieve excellent results through the year and fulfilling the need for Rotarians to provide ‘Service Above Self.’

During the evening Rotarian Dr Lyndon Palmer was installed as president-elect and Rotarian Michael Cleaves as vice-president.

A talk was given at the end of the changeover dinner by Rotarian Bob Mussellwhite called Polio and Rotary, which outlined the tremendous support given by the organisation worldwide leading to the virtual elimination of polio.

Bob recently visited India with wife Sue to administer polio vaccines to children.