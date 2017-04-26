Friends name ‘bubbly’ woman who died in Portchester

TRIBUTES have been paid to a mother-of-two who died suddenly.

Donna Jones, 47, died on Saturday night despite paramedics’ best efforts to revive her.

Police yesterday said a man had been arrested following her ‘unexplained’ death on Saturday.

Her friend Lisa Plested, 42, had spent the day at Ms Jones’ boyfriend Gary Davies’ home in Newtown, Portchester, before police were called to the death by paramedics at 8.50pm.

‘She was asleep all day, and in the end we had to call paramedics as we couldn’t wake her up,’ Lisa said.

‘The paramedics tried to revive Ms Jones, of Locks Heath, for 20 minutes but she was dead.

‘I’ve known her for about seven years. She’s a good friend of mine, she’s an outgoing bubbly lady.’

A post mortem was due to take place on Monday. A 50-year-old man from Portchester arrested after the death has been released from custody but is still under investigation.

Lisa, of Rowner, Gosport, added: ‘I’m shocked, I can’t believe that she’s not here any more.

‘I used to spend every day going round there and sitting with her. She’s a lovely girl and it’s just awful.’

Neighbours saw an ambulance and police car at the flat on Saturday.

Kim Jack, 31, was not there, but said: ‘It’s normally quite quiet around here, I’ve lived here seven years. I can’t think of anything else like it happening.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.’