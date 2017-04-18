From steampunk to beer festivals

BURSLEDON Brickworks Industrial Museum at Swanwick has a wide range of events taking place in 2017 – from family fun days to a steampunk festival.

Open three days a week – Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday – from April through to October, the Brickworks hosts events on at least one Sunday a month.

It began on April 2 with a craft fair and will continue with Big Steam Up on Sunday, April 23.

Our Big Steam Up events are always a splendid sight.

All our resident traction engines and road rollers will be out in force.

The old museum machinery will be in steam as well including our two large Wood’s engines.

Hampshire Narrow Gauge Railway Trust will be running their trains outside, and inside the museum itself there will be lots of activities for children, craft stalls, and live music.

In May the Brickworks will hold its first beer festival with the added attraction of heritage buses on site and providing a transport link from Swanwick Station.

May half-term starts with a fun day for children of all ages on May 28.

And on June 25, the ever-popular country fair returns with animals, crafts, displays and more.

The weekend of July 15 and 16 sees another first for the Brickworks with a steampunk festival.

The event will include specialist steampunk traders selling everything from amazing devices to top hats.

Live entertainment will be included both days.

There will also be a re-enactment fair during the weekend of October 7 and 8 when everything from Roman sandals to Second World War weaponry will be on sale for re-enactment enthusiasts.

There will be dedicated days for vehicles – August 20 – and trains – September 24 – through the ages.

The museum will also take part in the Heritage Open Days Scheme on September 8 and 11. Other Steam Up days include Halloween and Christmas events.

For more information go to bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.