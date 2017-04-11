Full steam ahead for model railway show

A POPULAR model railway exhibition is back.

Train enthusiasts will be in their element at the annual Rotarail event at Fareham College.

It is organised by the Rotary Club of Fareham and each year there is something new.

There will be 20 different layouts – none of which has been seen at previous Rotarails.

Exhibition manager, Rotarian Chris Thomas, said: ‘The layouts will be in a variety of scales and sizes.

‘It’s for collectors, enthusiasts, families and everyone with an interest in model railways.

‘The profit from this exciting one-day show will go to Hampshire charity Flat Spaces.

‘They provide purpose-built holiday and respite accommodation for the less able, their carers and families.’

Mr Thomas added: ‘One of the layouts, Vaynor Valley Railway, occupies a space of only 140 x 90cm and has been built by a 15-year-old schoolboy, with help from his grandad, and this will be his first exhibition.

‘There is an excellent line-up of exhibits, displaying most gauges, supported by knowledgeable traders who have all the equipment you might need for this popular hobby.’

Rotarail takes place on Saturday, April 22, in the sports hall of Fareham College, Bishopsfield Road.

Doors open at 10.30am and close at 5pm.

Refreshments are available and there is free parking at the college.

Entry is £6 for adults and £2 children aged five to 16.

For more information go to rotarail.webs.com.

