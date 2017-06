Scores of people enjoyed an afternoon at the popular care home.

The doors to The Avenue, in Fareham, were opened to the public in order to raise awareness of dementia.

Christine Sanderson from The Avenue, with Nicola Ford and Kim Taylor of Everyone Active, in Fareham. Picture by Malcolm Wells (170616-9688)

There was a table top sale, demonstrations from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and a star turn by assistant dogs from Canine Partners.

Valerie Stacey and Linda Blackburn on the plant stall at The Avenue dementia awareness day. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (170616-9678)