GEMMA SIAMANTAS: Sleeping Beauty stars donate cash

PERFORMING Arts students at Fareham College were proud to present a cheque for £514 to the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Connie Hockley this week.

The students decided to donate the money raised from ticket sales to the charities Cllr Hockley supports.

She was greeted by characters from the performance who handed over the cheque, which represented the ticket sales from the Saturday performance of their fantastic rendition of Sleeping Beauty at The Treehouse Theatre 141.

They wowed the crowd over three performances in December, bringing the magic of pantomime to life with a showcase of catchy songs, fun dance routines and hilarious comedy acting.

The cast, which was made up of musical theatre and dance students, were all very enthusiastic and excited to be a part of the production.

It was a resounding success for Purple Trees Performing Arts Company.

The theatre was full of laughter and the company entertained the audience throughout.

The students worked with professionalism, dedication, commitment and focus.

Myself and the lecturers could not be more proud.

It was a fantastic example of the talent we have and we are all looking forward to our next production.

The mayor’s charities are Y Services, a youth charity, and The Wessex Haven Titchfield, which provides care and support to people going through breast cancer.

Gemma is programme manager for media and performing arts at Fareham College