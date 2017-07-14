Get phones at the ready for a winning engagement ring shot

With 42 per cent of millenials now annoucing their engagement with a selfie on social media, a local jeweller has launched a search to find the best ‘Bling-stagrammer’ with a sparkling prize for the winner.

Beaverbrooks in Whiteley Shopping Centre is on the hunt for the best diamond engagement ring selfie and up for grabs is a pair of wedding rings worth £2,000.

Store manager Ben McHugh said: ‘A marriage proposal is an important milestone in any relationship and for many it’s the perfect occasion to show off a sparkling new engagement ring on social media.’

The store found 87 per cent of young couples thought it was ‘important’ for them to look good in the snap and they are offering free diamond ring cleaning in the store until July 31 to ensure your ring is at its best.

To be in with a chance of winning the title of ‘best Bling-stagrammer, budding photographers need to post their enagement ring photo to @beaverbrooksthejewellers on Instagram or @beaverbrooks on Facebook and Twitter before July 31 with the hashtags #EngagementSelfie and #Beaverbrooks. The winner will also have their snap included in a national campaign for the retailer.

Ben added: ‘We can’t wait to see what photographers in Fareham have to offer!’

For further inspiration, the Fareham jewellers has compiled a series of hints and tips on how to capture the perfect shot visit blog.beaverbrooks.co.uk/home/2017/7/3/how-to-take-the-perfect-engagement-ring-selfie