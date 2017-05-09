Giving something back to the community

NURSE Plus is calling on mature and enthusiastic members of the community to consider a rewarding career in care as part of a new recruitment drive.

We welcome individuals who are ready for a more flexible career choice and want to give something back to their local community to join their friendly team.

The Gosport-based branch will be hosting a recruitment event on May 18 at Tesco, Fareham, between 9am and 5pm, to talk more about the flexible hours, free training, weekly pay and benefits that are on offer at Nurse Plus.

Many members of the community are already providing a caring role, supporting elderly neighbours with shopping or providing companionship.

These skills are easily transferable to a role in homecare.

We’ve noticed a real increase in mature candidates joining us in the past couple of years and we really value the level of quality care they provide.

Those with more life experience can often find it easier to empathise with the challenges of ageing.

Avril Knapman is a 68-year-old carer at Nurse Plus.

She did not begin her career in a residential care home until she was 41.

Avril originally provided care in nursing and care homes before moving on to become a homecare worker with Nurse Plus.

She told me: ‘I love that my job is flexible as I have grandchildren.

‘The money is handy, I enjoy meeting new people and the work helps me to stay active.’

Sixty-year-old Pamela Connelly is a carer with Nurse Plus.

She said: ‘My plan for many years had been to semi-retire, so when I came across Nurse Plus and the reasonable working hours it fitted perfectly around my daily life and gave me the opportunity to still spend quality time with family and friends.

‘I didn’t come back into the care sector for the money but for the job satisfaction.

‘I get a real boost out of ensuring that my clients are happy, healthy, and safe and it’s fantastic to feel like I’m delivering a really valuable service to the community.’

Established in 2005 by a group of experienced healthcare and recruitment experts, Nurse Plus now has more than 50 branches across the UK.

For further information, call our Gosport branch on 01329 848150 or visit nurseplusuk.com.