Gosport sailor Alex Thompson given gift before Vendee Globe

GENEROUS children gave sailor Alex Thomson a soft toy before he embarked on his round-the-world Vendee Globe adventure.

Pupils at Meoncross School, in Fareham, were given a talk by Alex before he set off on things such as how he slept during the race.

Alex, from Gosport, also explained that to stop himself from feeling the shakes from the boat, he wears a rugby helmet in bed, which the children found funny.

To ensure he did not get lonely during his three-month sail race, in which he finished second, children gave him a soft toy sea turtle called Speedy to keep him company.

Alex’s son Oscar attends the school and students watched Alex on the screen during his regular video blog updates.