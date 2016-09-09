Gun drills and activities at Fort Nelson

A drill instructor will put children through their paces when they enlist in the volunteer army at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson this weekend.

Tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday between 10am and 5pm, children will be donning their uniforms in the guard room, before being invited to have a go at authentic marching drills. They will then work in teams to charge, ram, load and simulate firing the bronze 3-pounder Mountain Gun.

There are also insight sessions, activities, and other gun drills.

Fort Nelson is at Portsdown Hill Road, Fareham.