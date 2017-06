A THEMED gun firing will take place on Sunday, to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo.

Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson will mark the forthcoming anniversary of the battle – which took place on June 18, 1815.

The guns will be fired at the museum on Portsdown Hill at 11.30am, 2pm and 3pm.

There will be an opportunity for visitors to inspect the guns following the firings with staff available to answer questions about the guns.