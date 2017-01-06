Hampshire company help out Fareham children’s charity

A HIGHWAYS maintenance company has laid a pathway for a children’s charity

Amey, which provides highways maintenance services across Hampshire, has supported the Rainbow Centre by laying a pathway in its wild garden.

The Rainbow Centre inspires and supports children with cerebral palsy and adults with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, or who are recovering from a stroke.

It also provides support for their families through an education programme and other support services.

Lucy Rumming, from the Rainbow Centre said, ‘We are delighted that Amey has helped us out by re-tarmacking our wild garden path. It means that after over a year of it being inaccessible, our children can now enjoy the garden while learning about wild life and plants.

Amey employee Paul Coombes said: ‘It was a pleasure to help improve the facilities at the centre.

‘We had a great day and hopefully made life easier for the children.’