Have your say on plans for new ‘vision’ for Portchester Precinct

PEOPLE are being invited to have their say on a new vision for an ageing precinct.

Fareham Borough Council has launched a consultation on its draft regeneration plans to revamp the Portchester Precinct.

The plans, which The News previously revealed, involve building housing, changing parking provision, providing ‘gateway entrances’ to the precinct and generally sprucing up its general appearance.

People are now asked to give their thoughts on the proposals which will see the council work with Hampshire County Council and landowners.

The consultation will last until Monday, February 20.

Councillor Keith Evans, executive member for planning on the council said: ‘The Village Centre is the heart of Portchester but it is looking tired and dated.

‘We need your input to help identify what must be done to make the centre more attractive so that it better meets the changing needs of residents and visitors in the future.’

Consultation events for the plans are at:

n Portchester Market, from 9am to 3pm today.

n Portchester Communit Centre, 2pm to 7pm, Monday, February 6.

n Portchester Market, 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, February 8.

Alternatively, if you are unable to make the meetings, you can complete a survey at fareham.gov.uk.