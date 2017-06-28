Have your say over new plans for IFA2

PEOPLE have been urged to take part in public consultations over plans for a power interconnector.

IFA2 is set to be built at Daedalus airfield, in Lee-on-the-Solent, by National Grid.

As reported yesterday, the design of the huge structure has been redrawn.

David Luetchford from National Grid IFA2, said: ‘We encourage local people to attend these information sessions to see how far our proposals have progressed.

‘They will offer people a chance to learn more about the detailed designs we are bringing forward, as part of our reserved matters application.

‘We are particularly keen to talk to local people about the new community open space we are working with Fareham Borough Council to deliver, which we see as making a significant contribution to the success of the Daedalus North Community Green Space.’

The consultations are 4pm-8pm on Friday and 11am-3pm on Saturday at Cemast at Daedalus.