Helping hand from Sultan

TRAINEE engineering officers from HMS Sultan gave up their time to lend a hand to an RSCPA animal shelter.

Staff from the Defence College of Technical Training’s Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School took on several jobs at the Stubbington Ark, including the removal of a kennel block roof to allow for future refurbishment.

The trainees – who were commended at The News’ We Can Do It Awards 2016 for their community contributions – also assisted in the care of some of the animals at the self-funded shelter.

Sub Lieutenant Holly Griffiths, who organised the day, said: ‘We all really enjoyed helping the staff, and of course, taking the dogs out for walks.

‘Thankfully the weather has been fantastic, so we have been able to get loads done to support the shelter in their work.’