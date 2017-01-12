Historic barn hits back at council with plans for more corporate events

A HISTORIC barn is calling for more business events to help keep it financially feasible after a council rejected proposals to double the number of weddings it can host.

Titchfield’s Tithe Barn – also known as the Great Barn – is run by charity Titchfield Festival Theatre.

A barn of such magnitude requires volunteers to maintain the venue as well as funds to ensure constant maintenance work can be carried out Adam Feeley, venue manager at the Tithe Barn

It plays host to corporate events and weddings throughout the year.

Due to increased running costs, lack of funding and site repairs, the charity is looking to upgrade the barn, and had planned to double the number of weddings to 28 to boost revenue.

However, Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee turned down the proposals at a meeting last month due to concerns over increased noise, despite the charity stating they were putting in noise-mitigating measures.

To now combat the refusal, the charity is looking to hold around 50 additional corporate events at the Grade-I listed building.

Adam Feeley, the venue manager at the theatre, said: ‘Increasing running costs, site repairs, lack of grant funding from national and local bodies, plus the plans to upgrade the barn with educational exhibitions, has meant that more funds need to be raised.

‘This initiative will help make up the financial shortfall.

‘A barn of such magnitude requires volunteers to maintain the venue as well as funds to ensure constant maintenance work can be carried out.

‘Until now, the charity has been able to raise funds by hiring the barn out for various events including corporate, charitable and wedding events.’

He added that there are no restrictions on corporate events so the barn is looking to host more events for this year, next year and ‘beyond.’

The theatre says the extra funds will ‘safeguard the barn’s future for future generations.’

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee said: ‘This really depends on what the barn defines as a corporate event.

‘Business meetings and events can still play music and get as loud as a wedding reception can, so we’d be interested to know what specifically these events would be.’

For enquiries into the barn, contact info@titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com