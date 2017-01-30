Historic Titchfield pub reopens with a fresh new look

The Titchfield Mill, in Mill Lane, has had a £260,000 overhaul from brewery Mitchell and Butler as it looks to regain its reputation as one of the best drinking dens in the area.

Our number one aim is to make it the best country pub in Fareham Daryl Radwell

The building dates back to the 18th century when it was used as a water mill,

Daryl Radwell, 29, has taken over as manager of the pub and has big ambitions for the place.

He has moved 60 miles for the venture, from his former role as the landlord of The Swallows Return in Worthing.

Daryl, who was crowned Vintage Inns General Manager of The Year 2016, said he is looking forward to reinvigorating The Titchfield Mill and has plenty of ambition for it.

Daryl said: ‘Our number one aim is to make it the best country pub in Fareham.

‘And with the building we have got here, it is hard to see why we cannot achieve that.

‘As long as we have good food and the service to match, we can become that.

‘We need to get the trust back with the locals in the area.

‘And once we do that, we have to maintain it.’

The menu offers traditional pub dishes including fish and chips, roast british chicken.

It also has a lunch menu and a specials menu, of which some of the profits are donated to the NSPCC.

Daryl also hopes that the increased popularity will bring more employment to the area.

He added: ‘We currently have 25 staff members but we are looking to take on more members.

‘It is a good investment to the people who live locally.’