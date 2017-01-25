HMS Collingwood buzzing over environment project

STAFF at HMS Collingwood have spoken of their excitement for a new environmental project.

As part of their ongoing ambition to help improve the environment, the Fareham naval training establishment has added a beehive to its site.

Mark Powell collects the bees from the Runaway Mine ride at Funland, Hayling Island

Environment and energy manager Mark Powell crowd-funded the operation, with organisations such as ESS and the Central Amenities Fund making substantial donations.

They were assisted further by Interserve, another organisation that operates on the site.

The money has not only funded the beehive, but also has allowed HMS Collingwood to make the project completely sustainable, with money for equipment and other future costs.

After the money to fund the beehive was raised, the Portsmouth Beekepers’ Association pointed them in the direction of a hive at Funland, Hayling Island, which had made its home on top of the Runaway Mine train ride.

Interserve employee Angela Whitworth said: ‘As a child I was brought up to have respect for all living things. I’ve always wanted to have a hive in my garden, but I’ve never lived anywhere large enough.

‘When I found out about this project I immediately volunteered to help out.

‘My daughter-in-law’s grandfather kept hives until very recently.

‘When he heard about the project he donated his beekeeping outfit.

The Runaway Mine at Funland

‘My first visit was rather scary but also interesting and an education on a bee’s behaviour.

‘I’m looking forward to spending some more time with these little guys.

‘The are incredibly important to all of us and to lose them would be a terrible disaster.’

Following on from their acquisition of the beehive, HMS Collingwood is looking to produce and sell its own honey within the next year.

