Hospital could be location for primary care hub

A HOSPITAL could be utilised as a primary care hub for a borough, an MP has revealed.

Suella Fernandes, Fareham MP, says that in addition to the £1.3m pilot scheme, Fareham Community Hospital could become the location for a long-term health hub.

Miss Fernandes, who set up a task force into improving the hospital said: ‘Working with local GPs, the CCG and local health trusts, we are looking at options which include setting up a primary care hub at the hospital where many health specialists will be based.’