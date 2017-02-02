Huge charity fundraiser for air ambulance service

STAFF at Meon Valley Marriott Hotel & Country Club have raised more than £1,000 at a recent charity event.

The team raised a staggering total of £1,018 for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, following the team’s annual Christmas fair.

The hotel opened its doors over the festive period to showcase local businesses and to raise funds for the worthwhile charity service.

With more than 35 stalls offering food, drink and trinkets, visitors were able to spend the day sampling local produce and picking out the perfect Christmas presents for their loved ones.

The family-friendly festive extravaganza also saw locals take home an array of prizes for winning the raffle. Santa’s Grotto went down a storm too, with children desperate to let him know what they would like to see under the tree on Christmas Day.

Peter Botterill, general manager at Marriott, said: ‘We are honestly so happy with the fantastic turnout; it really was great to see so many people show their support for both the local businesses and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The room was filled with festive cheer and the entire event embodied the spirit of Christmas – a time for giving.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance charity manager, Sherie Williams Ellen, explained that public donations are an integral part of the survival of this service.

She said: ‘We don’t actually receive any government funding for operational purposes, and it currently costs more than £9,000 a day to maintain our life-saving service.

‘It’s only thanks to donations like these, and the generosity of the community that we serve, that we are able to keep the Air Ambulance flying and continue saving lives.’

If you would like to donate to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, you can visit hiowaa.org/support-us.

n Would you like to contribute to our community pages? Would you like to write a community column? Then e-mail The News at community@thenews.co.uk.