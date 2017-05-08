‘I expect to be booed very loudly’ says panto star

WE may only be in spring but a BBC star has been announced as the headline act of a Christmas pantomime.

Clive Mantle, who starred as Dawn French’s love interest Simon Horton, in the Vicar of Dibley, will be the star of Aladdin, at Ferneham Hall, Fareham.

He is also known to fans as consultant Mike Barratt in Casualty and Holby City – appearing in more than 100 episodes of the popular hospital TV shows from 1988 until 2000.

He returned for the 30th anniversary episodes in 2016.

Clive has toured extensively in theatrical productions including, Jus’ Like That: An Evening with Tommy Cooper, as well as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and as Lennie in six different productions of the Steinbeck classic, Of Mice and Men, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination.

This Christmas, he will be playing the role of Evil Abanazaar, the man determined to spoil Aladdin’s plans.

Clive said: ‘I’m thrilled to be doing panto in Fareham this year and can’t wait to shout and frighten the locals.

‘I expect to be booed very loudly every time I walk on, please.’

Clive can also be spotted on screen as Lord Greatjon Umber in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Tony Curry in BBC’s White Van Man and his voice can be heard as Gator the engine in the children’s animated television series Thomas & Friends.

