Inspectors say care by staff is outstanding

THE care given by a nursing home has been rated ‘outstanding’.

Willow Tree Lodge, in Fareham, was given the highest rating possible by the Care Quality Commission for the staff’s caring nature.

Overall, it was rated ‘good’. The inspector highlighted in the report that the home, on Kiln Road, was ‘exceptionally caring’.

It said: ‘We saw kind, caring and thoughtful interactions between people and staff.

‘Staff were highly motivated and committed and spoke with pride about the importance of ensuring people’s needs were held in the forefront of everything they did.’

The inspection took place in November last year, with the report published last week.

During the visit it was noted ‘people’s nutritional needs were met and they had access to a range of healthcare services’. It added: ‘An activities programme was in place to help meet people’s social needs.’

The home is a purpose-built care home for older people, some of whom have a dementia-related condition.