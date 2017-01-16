Inspirational athlete to address Round Table

ONE of the stars of Team GB’s Paralympic record medal-winning group in Rio will help kick-start a charity’s 90th year celebrations.

Former army captain Dave Henson MBE, from Whiteley, who claimed a bronze medal in the 200m for T42 runners, is taking time out from his training preparations for the 2017 World Para Athletic Games to appear at the showpiece event for the Round Table.

The Hampshire event will feature 600 members past and present, plus international Tablers – as members are known.

Mr Henson, who had both legs amputated below the knee after standing on an IED while leading a patrol in Helmand Province, played a major role in the inaugural Invictus Games where he captained the British Armed Forces Team, winning the 200m event in the process.

He has gone on to secure a number of sporting achievements, achieved a BSc in biomechanical engineering and was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2014.

He said: ‘The work that Round Tables do for communities across the United Kingdom and Ireland is incredible, and their support for the armed forces is no exception.

‘Bringing financial and physical support to so many organisations over such a long period of time has helped effect positive change on so many people.

‘I am both delighted and excited to be attending the celebrations for their 90th anniversary in March.’

The historic event takes place in Winchester.

Round Table President Mark House said: ‘We are so pleased Dave Henson will be joining us for our biggest celebration in our 90th year. He is in an inspirational figure and it is fitting given that Round Table has been an inspiration for many men over those 90 years.

‘Round Table changed my life as it is a fantastic organisation giving young men the chance to support their local communities as well as taking part in a wide-range of social activities with new friends for life.’

To find out more visit roundtable.co.uk.