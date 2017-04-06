IT firm helps deaf people

AN IT firm has gone the extra mile to ensure its staff can help customers who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Taylor Made Computer Solutions in Fareham has worked with the Royal Association for Deaf People to give employees training so they can work better with deaf clients. The company has even changed some of its working practices as a result of the training, helping to provide a better service.

Service manager Ross Chapman said: ‘When you have good hearing you can take it for granted and assume everyone is the same. The training taught us how we can work with people who are profoundly deaf and use British Sign Language.’

Lesley Frearson, from The Royal Association for Deaf people, said: ‘Taylor Made is a prime example of a company that goes the extra mile to ensure it is inclusive. We’re delighted that the training is being put to good use.’