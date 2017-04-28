HE may have suffered a stroke, and have arthritis, but that won’t stop Glyn Dodwell taking on a mammoth challenge.

The 60-year-old, from Bishop’s Waltham, has set himself the feat of completing three, three peak adventures, in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

Glyn, a keen hill walker, has already started his alternate three peaks challenge by scaling three peaks with a total height of climbing 85,000ft – the equivalent of the three highest mountains in the world, Everest, K2 and Kangchenjunga.

He said: ‘Just after Christmas 2016 I found out that someone very close to me had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and I wanted to do something to help.

‘I have been a hill-walker since my teens and have walked hills and mountains all over the world.

‘In recent years I have slowed down a little due to age, the on-set of arthritis causing severe back pain and having had a stroke three years ago.

‘What I am looking forward to is pushing myself further than I have for many years and being able to support a very worthwhile cause.

‘I am a firm advocate of ‘it’s better to be on the hill than over the hill.’

Next on the list is the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in July. It’s a 12-hour, 24 mile, 5,200ft climb and trek over Pen y Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.

And to complete the trio, the 24-hour Welsh Three Peaks Challenge – climbing Snowdon, Cadir Idris and Pen y Fan – 17 miles walking, 5,000ft climb and 120 miles driving in September 2017.

Glyn has also been selected to be an Ordnance Survey GetOutside Champion because of the work he does to inspire others to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.

Paul Jackson-Clark, director of fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: ‘Thank you to Glyn for taking on this mountainous challenge for the charity.

‘I hope he enjoys every moment and comes away with some fantastic memories.

Glyn’s fundraising target is £5,000. To sponsor him go to justgiving.com/triple-three-peaks.