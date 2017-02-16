Its time for round two in cancer charity fundraiser

WITH next month marking Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in the UK, one Fareham resident and his team is looking to play their part.

Paul Curtis and Boxercise team at The Wickham Centre in Mill Lane will be partaking in a three hour session in a fundraising effort for the charity Ovarian Cancer Action.

The charity aims to make ovarian cancer treatment more effective and reduce the number of women who die from the disease.

The Ovarian Cancer Action Research Centre also drives new and more targeted treatments from pre-clinical studies, to clinical trials and into gynaecological clinics across the UK.

According to Target Ovarian Cancer, when a woman is diagnosed at the earliest stage, her chance of surviving ovarian cancer for five years or more doubles from just 46 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

The Boxercise sessions at The Wickham Centre are organised by Paul Curtis..

Having taken part in the nationwide Box2Beat event last year, Paul says that the team can smash the figure they raised last year.

He explained: ‘The class will be 3x 1hour variations on the Boxercise workout back to back and we are asking you to take part and raise sponsorship for this great cause.

‘Last year more than £40000 was raised nationally, of which we raised £1600, so that’s our target to beat – if you will pardon the pun.

‘It would be great if people could spread the word – let’s make it an event to remember and raise some cash for a charity the does some truly incredible work.’

The event will be taking place on Saturady, March 25 from 2pm to 5pm. Entry is £15 and sponsorship is welcomed. For more information call Paul Curtis on 07768 828882.

