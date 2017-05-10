Join Saints’ legends on the golf course

A FOOTBALLING legend is swapping sport to raise awareness of breast cancer in men.

Former Southampton star Francis Benali has persuaded his celebrity pals to join him on the golf course to raise money for Breast Cancer Haven Wessex, in Titchfield.

Gary Thomasson, from the charity, said: ‘This is going to be a very special day.

‘We are very excited to be hosting our first charity golf day at Stoneham Golf Course. Francis Benali is a wonderful supporter of Breast Cancer Haven.

‘We want to ensure the teams have a great day and raise more awareness that men can be affected by breast cancer too.

‘Although very rare, and affecting approximately 400 men a year, it needs much more awareness as its not something that’s talked about between men.’

Breast Cancer Haven provides a number of emotional and physical therapies to help people deal with the side effects of breast cancer, including counselling, reflexology, massage and nutritional advice.

The golf competition, on June 29, is sponsored by JMS Wealth Management.

The company’s managing director, Justin Stevens, said: ‘We are very proud to be sponsoring a local charity for such a good cause.

‘Everyone knows someone who has been touched by breast cancer.

‘Having visited Breast Cancer Haven Wessex I know it is a great place for people to go and be supported in a relaxing, comfortable and friendly environment at a time when it is needed most.’

Mr Benali will be joined by fellow Saints legend Matt Le Tissier and Sky Sports reporter James Haddock, along with other former Southampton players.

Team spaces at the event, on June 29, are limited and cost £349.

There will be prizes, bacon rolls, and a dinner.

To register, e-mail gary.thomasson@breastcancerhaven.org.uk or call 01329 559303.