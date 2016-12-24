Leader praises postmen during visit to delivery office

A COUNCIL leader has praised the area’s postmen and women after visiting a delivery office.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, visited the Palmerston Drive Post Office delivery office to see first-hand the operation of sorting Christmas post. He said: ‘At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

‘I would like to thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure cards and gifts are delivered on time.’